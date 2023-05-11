Quiz! Can you name every European semi-finalist since 2000?
That's anyone who's reached the final four in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League since the start of the century
10 minutes on the clock, 67 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)
Some of the biggest names in European football are on the list in today's quiz.
But not everyone you have to guess is a continental powerhouse. Knockout football means that occasionally, a minnow makes it to the final four.
The big competitions are most often won by the biggest teams… but can you remember all 67 clubs to have got to the final four of any of UEFA's big three competitions since 2000?
You'll get the first five or six with ease – then see how you do further down the list.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White