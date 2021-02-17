Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

12 minutes on the clock, 77 players to guess.

You get the feeling that Paris Saint-Germain are out for revenge in Europe this season. That silver medal really damaged their egos last time around.

PSG were ruthless in their destruction of five-time European champions Barcelona last night, with one man stealing all the headlines. Kylian Mbappe tore young Sergino Dest apart on the left, nabbing a neat left-footed finish to level the game inside 32 minutes, before pouncing on a Pique clearance in the second half to fire the French side ahead.

Late in the day - after Moise Kean headed a third - the picture was completed. Les Parisiens, on a counter-attack, strode forward with Mbappe to the left of the frame. When the ball arrived as his feet, he opened his body and curled in his third.

It capped the 22-year-old's greatest night in Champions League football so far. But he's not the only man to have scored three goals in a European match over the last decade or so...

