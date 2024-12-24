Quiz! Can you name every player to have only win the Premier League once?

Football quiz time – and we're testing your knowledge of Premier League winners.

But we're not looking for the obvious answers in this quiz. Yes, Ryan Giggs has won 13 titles, Paul Scholes 11, yada yada… but what about the lads who only won it once.

In an era of dynasties and serial winners, over half of all players to have won the Premier League only did so the once – and we want to know who they are.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name Manchester United's 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

Your first question is who won the title. We'll help you out with that: seven teams have lifted the Premier League starting with Manchester United, then Blackburn Rovers, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester City and most recently, Liverpool.

You have 164 players to name in 16 minutes. We've grouped the categories so you can guess them according to the squads that they were a part of.

If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly. Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you next letter you're looking for.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

