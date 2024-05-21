Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad and their squad numbers?

Five minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

Following the conclusion of the Premier League season, England boss Gareth Southgate names his preliminary Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday. The Three Lions boss has 26 spots to fill, up from the usual 23, with UEFA setting a final deadline of June 7 for everyone to make up their minds.

England are yet to win the Euros, coming agonisingly short last time out when Italy beat them on penalties in the final.

But for this quiz we're taking you back to 1996. Terry Venables was the man in charge, Three Lions was riding high in the Britpop-inspired charts and England played host to thier first tournament since 1966.

El Tel's men were unable to get past Germany in the semi-finals, but how well do you remember the Three Lions squad? We want to see if you can name all 22 players in the England squad and match them up to their squad number.

