Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United have faced in Europe winning the Treble in 1999?

Manchester United have had plenty of success in Europe since the turn of the millennium

Match goalscorers Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrate with a treble salute after the UEFA Champions League Final between Bayern Munich v Manchester United at the Nou camp Stadium on 26 May, 1999 in Barcelona, Spain. Bayern Munich 1 Manchester United 2.
Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrate with a treble salute (Image credit: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Time for another football quiz – can you name every team Manchester United have faced in the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup since 1999?

The three-time champions of Europe have been an ever-present figure in European competitions since the early 1990s, lifting the Champions League twice in that timeframe, as well as a Europa League more recently.

