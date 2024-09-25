Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United have faced in Europe winning the Treble in 1999?

Time for another football quiz – can you name every team Manchester United have faced in the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup since 1999?

The three-time champions of Europe have been an ever-present figure in European competitions since the early 1990s, lifting the Champions League twice in that timeframe, as well as a Europa League more recently.

The Red Devils are responsible for some of the most iconic moments in Champions League history, from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-time heroics to Paul Scholes' wonder strike against Barcelona on the way to their 2008 success.

It's therefore fair to say that United have played a remarkable amount of different teams in European competitions, spanning all the way from Portugal to Kazakhstan.

The newly formatted Europa League will see the Red Devils go face to face with certain teams for the first time, while the increase in matches ensures plenty of action for fans.

There are 24 years worth of action across Europe's top two continental competitions to look back on, with some extremely niche clubs included in the list. 149 clubs to name, 15 minutes on the clock.

Can you name them all? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

