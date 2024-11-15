The Big Football Quiz of 2008: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
We have 20 questions on the year 2008, think you are up to the test?
Was 2008 really that long ago?
Manchester United's dominance, Cristiano Ronaldo's superiority on the world stage, we even had a major tournament at Euro 2008 with Austria and Switzerland on hosting duties.
Can you remember back that far?
Well we are about to find out, with another one of our famous quizzes set to test your knowledge, as we continue on a trip down memory lane to help celebrate 30 years since our inception back in 1994.
You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel you can give this one a real good go all in all.
Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.