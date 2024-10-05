Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle United?

We'll let you have this one...

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and this one is all about Newcastle United.

The Magpies' number nine shirt is one of the most iconic in the game, with some of the English football's greatest goalscorers wearing it over the years.

But who's worn it? And more importantly, who's netted for them in the Premier League era?

Goalscorers come with all kinds of numbers on their back and we're asking you to name every Newcastle United player to have netted ten or more Premier League goals for the Magpies. Some are easy to name (there's a fairly big hint at the top of this story), while others will get you thinking, as you have nearly 50 players to identify.

We've put 12 minutes on the clock for you to name the 48 players on this list.

