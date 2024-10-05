Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle United?
Our latest quiz is testing your knowledge of Newcastle United goalscorers
It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and this one is all about Newcastle United.
The Magpies' number nine shirt is one of the most iconic in the game, with some of the English football's greatest goalscorers wearing it over the years.
But who's worn it? And more importantly, who's netted for them in the Premier League era?
Goalscorers come with all kinds of numbers on their back and we're asking you to name every Newcastle United player to have netted ten or more Premier League goals for the Magpies. Some are easy to name (there's a fairly big hint at the top of this story), while others will get you thinking, as you have nearly 50 players to identify.
We've put 12 minutes on the clock for you to name the 48 players on this list.
Need a hint? No worries! Sign into Kwizly, press the hint button and we can give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's record appearance holders?
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?
Quiz! Can you name every team to play in a Premier League title decider?
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.