Line-up quiz! Can you name the Newcastle line-up from their 2017 win over Wolves?

Time for another football quiz. This one's a line-up quiz concerning Newcastle's 2017 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fans of both clubs might want to forget about it, but it wasn’t so long ago that both Newcastle and Wolves were languishing in the Championship. Thankfully for both, those days now feel like a long time ago.

Both clubs have progressed well since returning to the Premier League, with Newcastle benefitting from their takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Wolves consistently steering well clear of the relegation battle. And they meet again on Sunday at Molineux, in a game that already looks significant for the hosts after a slow start to the new season.

QUIZ The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz

Whatever the outcome, both sets of fans will at least be spared the stress of a Championship promotion bid. Newcastle won 1-0 at Molineux in February 2017 on their way to the second-tier title under Rafa Benitez.

Wolves were way down in 15th that season and had to wait until the following year to follow Newcastle back to the Premier League. But they gave the Magpies a tough test at Molineux, as is expected to be the case this weekend.

Those who followed Newcastle closely during their brief Championship stint will likely remember the players of that period well. But can you name the starting XI from that evening in February 2017?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

