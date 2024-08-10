Quiz! Can you name every player to score in a Community Shield since 2000?

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and with the Community Shield taking place this afternoon, we thought it was time to test your knowledge on it.

It's English football's traditional curtain raiser. A Super Cup of sorts, Wembley hosts the two teams to have won the big bits of silverware last term.

Unless, of course, someone wins both. And unless, of course, Leicester hosts it.

Manchester City and Manchester United are preparing to renew their rivalry at Wembley Stadium after their respective Premier League and FA Cup wins last season, but we're tasking you with the challenge of naming every player to have scored in the contest since 2000.

A total of 61 goals have been scored in the 24 matches so far this millennium and we want you to name each and every scorer - although a few names pop up more than once.

We've put 10 minutes on the clock in order for you to name all 61 goalscorers. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

