Quiz! Can you name every player to win a Premier League title with Manchester City?

Manchester City have established a dynasty quite like anything we've seen in the Premier League since the heights that Sir Alex Ferguson surfed across the city.

Five titles in six is phenomenal work from Pep Guardiola – let's not forget the two that came before under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini – and across each of those sides, some of the greatest players in Prem history have lit up the pitch for the Citizens. Yet no one's won more than five – whether they were there for one of the pre-Pep trophies, both, or none.

In 2011, the Premier League relaxed their 10-appearances-for-a-medal rule, lowering the bar to five. That means that there are 62 City slickers to have won a league championship in any of the Eastlands outfits seven wins since 2012.

Can you name everyone with a medal in their cabinet?

