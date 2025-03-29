Quiz! Can you name the holders of these FA Cup stats?
Twenty unusual stats on England's oldest cup competition - fancy a go?
Welcome back to another FourFourTwo hand-crafted quiz.
In today's edition, we've put together twenty unusual stats about the FA Cup and all we need you to do is piece them together by process of elimination.
We want to know which club has the most FA Cup wins, the club with the most defeats in a final and the best run by a non-league team amongst others. Fancy a go?
We are giving you just ten minutes to tell us the twenty teams who have a rare FA Cup feat attached to their name.
Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don't forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo
Aaaaand… go!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
