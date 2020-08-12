Quiz! Can you name Manchester United and Manchester City's top 20 appearance makers each?

Ten minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

Manchester United and Manchester City: two giant sporting institutions with more silverware combined than... well, a successful football club.

As of last night, the Manchester clubs are the last two sides left in Europe - Solskjaer's boys in the Europa League, Pep's lads in the Champions League. Wouldn't it be great to have a derby for the Super Cup? OK, we're getting ahead of ourselves, but still - it's exciting to have the two clubs doing so well in both tournaments.

So who are the biggest legends from each side?

Today, we'd like you to name as many of United and City's top appearance makers in the Premier League era - that's since 1992.

