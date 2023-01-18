Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter Milan in 2005?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

You probably don't remember the game itself – but you'll have seen the photo.

Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi stood chatting as the flares rained down on the San Siro pitch. This was in the Champions League, as Milan met Inter and Carlo Ancelotti's team demolished their rivals 3-0 in the second-leg en route to a Champions League final.

This was when both sides were absolutely phenomenal, too. Inter had Adriano, Javier Zanetti and Juan Sebastian Veron among others, while Materazzi was to win the World Cup the following year.

Milan had their fair share of superstars, too. But who? Rui Costa didn't start the game…

