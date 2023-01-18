Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter Milan in 2005?
The match was overshadowed by crowd trouble – but who lined up for the Rossoneri?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Roma line-up from the game against Fiorentina in 2004?
You probably don't remember the game itself – but you'll have seen the photo.
Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi stood chatting as the flares rained down on the San Siro pitch. This was in the Champions League, as Milan met Inter and Carlo Ancelotti's team demolished their rivals 3-0 in the second-leg en route to a Champions League final.
This was when both sides were absolutely phenomenal, too. Inter had Adriano, Javier Zanetti and Juan Sebastian Veron among others, while Materazzi was to win the World Cup the following year.
Milan had their fair share of superstars, too. But who? Rui Costa didn't start the game…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.