Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter Milan in 2005?

By Mark White
published

The match was overshadowed by crowd trouble – but who lined up for the Rossoneri?

Marco Materazzi of Inter Milan and Rui Costa of AC Milan look on as Inter fans shower the pitch with flares during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium on April 12, 2005 in Milan, Italy.
(Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Roma line-up from the game against Fiorentina in 2004?

You probably don't remember the game itself – but you'll have seen the photo.

Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi stood chatting as the flares rained down on the San Siro pitch. This was in the Champions League, as Milan met Inter and Carlo Ancelotti's team demolished their rivals 3-0 in the second-leg en route to a Champions League final.

This was when both sides were absolutely phenomenal, too. Inter had Adriano, Javier Zanetti and Juan Sebastian Veron among others, while Materazzi was to win the World Cup the following year.

Milan had their fair share of superstars, too. But who? Rui Costa didn't start the game…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 