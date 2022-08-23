Quiz! Can you name the Big Six managers' top five most expensive signings?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Some people will tell you that knowing how to spend money wisely is as important for a manager as picking the right tactics and team.

That's not even part of the modern game, either. Long ago, a committee used to pick the England team – but even in the 1970s, Brian Clough was deflecting attention from the first million-pound man, Trevor Francis, by turning up to the press conference in his squash gear and turning the spotlights on him.

Sir Alex Ferguson spent a lifetime doing the same. Some modest signings in his early career were proceeded by multi-million pound deals later on – and Fergie generally knew which players were worth the outlay and how to manage their expectations.

The current Big Six bosses all have to do the same to survive at the top. And there are some interesting names among their biggest-ever acquisitions…

