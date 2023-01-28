Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2007?

When you think about it, the odds were stacked against Chelsea coming home from the 2012 Champions League final with winners' medals.

It was at the Allianz Arena for a start. The opposition? Bayern Munich. Not exactly what they were hoping for from the other semi-final – especially when it went to penalties. Spot-kicks against the Germans in their own back yard is… enviable.

And then there was the fact that the Blues had lost their manager midseason, were without John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic (for the game, the former was front and centre for the party) and had finished sixth in the Premier League.

This, however, became the first time that a club who had never won the Champions League in the 20th Century had won it in the 21st.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?