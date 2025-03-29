Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?
49 quarter-finalists to name since the turn of the millennium – can you name them all?
Welcome to another FA Cup quiz lovingly crafted by the team at FourFourTwo.
For this edition, we need you to name every team to have reached the FA Cup quarter-final since 2000. That's 49 teams over quarter of a century.
We're giving you ten minutes to name the lot. Can you hit 49/49 for this one?
So how many can you name?
We are giving you just ten minutes to tell us the 49 teams that have all reached the last eight since the turn of the century.
We're not monsters though, we're here to help you out. To get a hint, sign in to Kwizly and you can click the button to get the next letter of the club you're trying to guess.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, 'n' all. Enjoy!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.
