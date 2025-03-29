Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?

Welcome to another FA Cup quiz lovingly crafted by the team at FourFourTwo.

For this edition, we need you to name every team to have reached the FA Cup quarter-final since 2000. That's 49 teams over quarter of a century.

We're giving you ten minutes to name the lot. Can you hit 49/49 for this one?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every single FA Cup winner in order?

So how many can you name?

We are giving you just ten minutes to tell us the 49 teams that have all reached the last eight since the turn of the century.

We're not monsters though, we're here to help you out. To get a hint, sign in to Kwizly and you can click the button to get the next letter of the club you're trying to guess.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, 'n' all. Enjoy!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More FA Cup quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every club to have won a league title, FA Cup or League Cup?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the FA Cup semi-finals since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?