Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United XI from when Ruben Amorim played at Old Trafford?
Amorim's rumoured to take over from Ten Hag but did you know he played at Old Trafford?
Football quiz time – and it's all about Ruben Amorim.
The Erik Ten Hag bubble was finally burst this week when he was sacked as Manchester United manahger after a last-gasp defeat to West Ham. Ruben Amorim is highly touted as his replacement, with some media outlets claiming a deal is already in place.
The Portuguese manager is just 39, meaning he would become the fourth youngest manager in the league, and his playing career only ended in 2016. This means he played against his potential future employers in a Champions League match for Braga, back in October 2012…
Our Manchester United quiz today is to name the starting XI of the Manchester United team that won 3-2 that day.
What makes this coincidence even more bizarre, is that one of the players who scored for Manchester United that evening will actually be managed by Amorim if he does take over at Old Trafford.
You have 11 players to guess – Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Remember, there's a hint on offer to you if you sign into Kwizly. We'll reveal the next letter you're looking for.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Wayne Rooney quiz?
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.