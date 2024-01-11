Quiz! Can you name the most valuable African players in the world right now?

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring in the Champions League against Braga

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Africa has produced a host of football legends like George Weah, Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Toure.

The continent's latest crop features lots of young talent and established stars, many of whom will be competing at this year's AFCON.

With that in mind, see how many of the 50 most valuable African players in the world right now, according to Transfermarkt, you can name.

Many will be hoping to shine in the Ivory Coast, but some, whether through injury, omission, or failure to qualify, will have to watch the tournament from afar like the rest of us.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name these 20 footballers from their nicknames?