Quiz! Can you name the Paris Saint-Germain line-up from the game against Olympique Lyonnais in 2012?

By Mark White
published

Let's wind back to when PSG were at the beginning of their revolution

Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the French First League soccer match, Paris Saint-Germain Vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on December 16, 2012. Paris won 1-0.
(Image credit: liewig christian/Corbis via Getty Images)

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Lazio line-up from the game against AC Milan in 2001?

Paris Saint-Germain weren't always rich, you know. They were fighting relegation in the mid-noughties. 

At the start of the 2010s though, the money came in. French football would never be the same again: the capital of fashion, Paris, was transformed into the capital of French football (and fashion, too, judging by some of the tops they've had in the last decade).

They promised that they were going to create their own stars too and didn't need the likes of Lionel Messi. Well, that didn't go to plan – but they've still undergone a hell of a transformation since this match.

Beckham, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Hakimi, Donnarumma and Ramos would all follow… making this particular line-up a little understated, believe it or not. 

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 