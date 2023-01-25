Quiz! Can you name the Paris Saint-Germain line-up from the game against Olympique Lyonnais in 2012?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Paris Saint-Germain weren't always rich, you know. They were fighting relegation in the mid-noughties.

At the start of the 2010s though, the money came in. French football would never be the same again: the capital of fashion, Paris, was transformed into the capital of French football (and fashion, too, judging by some of the tops they've had in the last decade).

They promised that they were going to create their own stars too and didn't need the likes of Lionel Messi. Well, that didn't go to plan – but they've still undergone a hell of a transformation since this match.

Beckham, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Hakimi, Donnarumma and Ramos would all follow… making this particular line-up a little understated, believe it or not.

