Quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from their Euro 2000 semi-final v France

It's quiz time once again and boy oh boy have we got an absolute corker for you.

All we want to know is how Portugal began their Euro 2000 semi-final against France in Brussels, with the Selecao eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat thanks to Zinedine Zidane's golden goal-winner in extra time from the spot.

No substitutes are required, we just need the full starting XI named by then-Portugal boss Humberto Coelho. Fancy your chances with this one? Let's get to it!

With no time limit to worry about we just need to know the 11 players who started for Portugal during the 2-1 defeat against France on 28 June 2000.

Portugal would eventually lose to Les Bleus as they lifted the trophy after a 2-1 victory over Italy, but what's the point in crying over spilt milk some 24 years later?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name? On your marks, get set, go!

