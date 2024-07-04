Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Luis Aragones celebrates on the pitch after Spain win the Euro 2008 final

Spain and Germany have been perhaps the two most entertaining sides at Euro 2024 and both are considered potential winners.

But a lopsided knockout draw has seen these two heavyweights paired in the quarter-finals, where they meet on Friday evening.

Although Germany will enjoy home advantage in Stuttgart, Spain carry plenty of attacking threat and have won all four games so far.

It promises to be an intriguing contest and one that will carry a lot of strong memories for both sets of supporters.

Sixteen years ago, Spain beat Germany 1-0 in the final of Euro 2008 to claim their first major international honour since 1968. Can you recall their starting line-up that day?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

