Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Spain finally brought their 40-year trophy drought to an end in 2008, sparking an era of unprecedented dominance

Luis Aragones celebrates on the pitch after Spain win the Euro 2008 final
Spain and Germany have been perhaps the two most entertaining sides at Euro 2024 and both are considered potential winners.

But a lopsided knockout draw has seen these two heavyweights paired in the quarter-finals, where they meet on Friday evening.

