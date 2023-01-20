Quiz! Can you name the RB Leipzig line-up from the game against Bayern Munich in 2019?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich boss was always going to be an intriguing fit. This isn't a club who are used to bending to the will of others.

Even Pep Guardiola was questioned for trying to shape a giant like Bayern more into his image – so Nagelsmann arriving from a Red Bull club with his famed high press and hybrid formations was always going to cause a stir.

He brought Dayot Upamecano with him, too, laying down a marker as he took a defensive general comfortable at centre-back and defensive midfield to instigate how he was about to play. For some Die Roten fans, the jury is still out on Nagelsmann and how much of an impression he's made.

This particular game, however, was his first against Bayern as RB Leipzig boss, following a move from Hoffenheim. How many of his line-up can you name?

