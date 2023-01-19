Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the game against Tottenham Hotspur in 2013?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter Milan in 2005?

Manchester City and Erling Haaland is arguably the last thing that Hugo Lloris will want this week, following the calamity own goal of the North London Derby.

Others, however, will point to the double that Tottenham did over the Citizens last season and say that actually, Spurs are Pep Guardiola's bogey team. Well, long before Pep arrived at Eastlands, Lloris had another nightmare…

The World Cup winner wasn't particularly poor that day but he did concede six goals (it was just a dreadful team performance). Luckily, Tottenham have been rebuilt, even a few times since then, with the Frenchman the last man standing.

City have been rebuilt too by Pep. Who played that day almost 10 years ago?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?