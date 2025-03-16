Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?

By published

Manchester United's incredible and unprecedented achievement made history, but how many of the details do you recall?

Manchester United win the treble in 1999
Manchester United celebrate completing their famous 1999 treble (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United's 1998/99 treble will forever be a momentous moment in English football history.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side hoisted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, with no shortage of drama and excitement along the way.

Plenty has been written about that accomplishment, which had never been pulled off by and English side and has only been replicated once since.

TRY NEXT

David Beckham gestures during a match between LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire in July 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

But how much of that much-talked about season do you actually remember?

We've put together a little test of your knowledge, from goalscorers and appearances to individual accolades and results.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer in this Manchester United quiz.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More about quiz
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines

Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
Spain&#039;s squad celebrates their 2010 World Cup win as Iker Casillas lifts the trophy in South Africa in July 2010.

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our World Cup 2010 quiz?
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer

'Centre-half is a position where the more experienced you are, the better you get – to get back to the player he is now after that injury has been amazing’: Former Liverpool star in awe of Virgil van Dijk's continued excellence
See more latest
Most Popular
Ferran Torres and Rodrigo de Paul play during the match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on February 25, 2025.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK for huge La Liga clash
Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2025.
English scorers for foreign clubs in the Champions League
Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark &#039;camera&#039; celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024
Is Fulham vs Spurs on TV? Live streams and where to watch Sunday's Premier League game
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Is Leicester vs Manchester United on TV? Live streams, viewing options, strange kick-off time explained
Declan Rice in action for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in December 2024.
Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League clash
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV channels for Carabao Cup final
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never far from the headlines
Quiz! How much do you remember about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sparkling and controversial career?
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Benfica in the Champions League in March 2025.
Youngest scorers in Champions League history
The Carabao Cup on a green plinth at Wembley Stadium, February 2023
Carabao Cup final: Key storylines as Liverpool and Newcastle meet at Wembley for the first piece of major silverware this season