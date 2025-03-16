Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?

Manchester United's 1998/99 treble will forever be a momentous moment in English football history.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side hoisted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, with no shortage of drama and excitement along the way.

Plenty has been written about that accomplishment, which had never been pulled off by and English side and has only been replicated once since.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

But how much of that much-talked about season do you actually remember?

We've put together a little test of your knowledge, from goalscorers and appearances to individual accolades and results.

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer in this Manchester United quiz.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?