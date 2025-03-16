Quiz! How much do you remember about Manchester United's treble-winning 1998/99 season?
Manchester United's incredible and unprecedented achievement made history, but how many of the details do you recall?
Manchester United's 1998/99 treble will forever be a momentous moment in English football history.
Sir Alex Ferguson's side hoisted the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, with no shortage of drama and excitement along the way.
Plenty has been written about that accomplishment, which had never been pulled off by and English side and has only been replicated once since.
But how much of that much-talked about season do you actually remember?
We've put together a little test of your knowledge, from goalscorers and appearances to individual accolades and results.
There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer in this Manchester United quiz.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
