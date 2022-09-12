Quiz! Can you name the top 40 scorers of the 21st Century for club and country?
10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
Scoring goals in the modern game is a whole different ball game to when our dads watched football – with all due respect to the likes of Gerd Muller and Gary Lineker.
Defenders might not get away with quite the crunching they used to but they're sharper, quicker and tactically, a backline is harder to beat in the 21st Century. Football evolves. Tactics have, too.
Which makes the 40 men on today's list all the more impressive. Getting to the top is one thing – staying there is quite another.
And staying at the top in the modern game is quite something else…
