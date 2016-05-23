FourFourTwo's 58 best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: what do they look like and who are they?

Being huge fans of the Football Manager series, we thought it was about time to round up our collective successes and help out our fellow readers. So we've mined the in-game stats, dissected the game's editor mode, analysed many matches and consulted the best FM2016 authorities out there to compile a list of the best teenagers in the game (when you start a new game).

Starting a new save over the summer? Splash out on one of these young talents!

Leroy Sane scores for our specially created test team

And not only that, but so you can see exactly who you're dealing with, we've collected up the best images, stats and reports from our foreign correspondents. You'll find it all here as we chart through all the best young talents in this year's iteration of the game.

Need a budget left-back to round off the defence for that Champions League chasing campaign? Or a young prodigy to put pressure on your leading front-man? Or an all-action midfielder ready to build your team around for years to come? Read on…

We're dividing up these 58 best talents according to budget. Pop back for more tips as the week goes on. While we also checked in with Football Manager Stole My Life author and all-round FM authority Iain Macintosh to discuss the best wonderkids of all time.

(Many thanks to die Raumdeuter for help compiling the list.)

List (in pounds sterling)

0-£3.5m

£3.7-£13m

£13.5-20m

£21m-£29m

£30m+

Plus:

The best wonderkids of all time (featuring Iain Macintosh calling Tonton Zola Moukoko a b*****d)

FourFourTwo's 59 Best Under-21 Wonderkids in the World

