France Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final France Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who France most recently called up to their team.

The France Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, France will be able to select a replacement.

France Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Solène Durand (Dijon)

GK: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

DF: Ève Périsset (Bordeaux)

DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

DF: Marion Torrent (Montpellier)

DF: Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético Madrid)

DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Perle Morroni (Lyon)

DF: Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon)

DF: Hawa Cissoko (West Ham)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Levante)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Ella Palis (Bordeaux)

MF: Charlotte Bilbaut (Bordeaux)

MF: Kenza Dali (Everton)

FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Ouleymata Sarr (Paris FC)

FW: Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Viviane Asseyi (Bayern Munich)

FW: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

FW: Clare Matéo (Paris FC)

France Women's Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

After an underwhelming home World Cup in 2019, France will be hoping to progress a bit further at the Euros. Although they lost to eventual winners USA at the quarter-final stage, the build-up to the tournament had been marred with controversy over team selection. Marie-Antoinette Katoto was a surprise omission then but she will almost certainly start now, probably alongside Paris St-Germain team-mates Sandy Baltimore and Kadidiatou Diani. That attacking trio is likely to be one of the most potent at the tournament but there are question marks over the robustness of the French midfield.

Meanwhile, due to disagreements with manager Corinne Diacre, established internationals Sarah Bouhaddi, Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer are all likely to be left at home.

France Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is France’s captain?

Wendie Renard

Wendie Renard has had a turbulent relationship with the captain’s armband at France having previously been captain from 2013-2017. However, she was stripped of the captaincy after Euro 2017 with the manager, Corinne Diacre, choosing to make Amandine Henry instead. However, a rift between Henry and Diacre has meant that Renard is captain once more.

France Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is France’s best player?

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

France was astounded when Corinne Diacre did not take Katoto to the 2019 World Cup despite her being the top scorer in the French league, but there is little chance of that happening now. Katoto just does not stop scoring and recently became PSG’s all-time top scorer at the age of 23. Currently eyeing up a summer move away from the club, she might see the Euros as the perfect time to put herself in the shop window.

France Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is France’s manager?

Corinne Diacre

Corinne Diacre made history when she became the first woman to manage in the top two tiers of a European men’s league after she took over Clermont Foot in 2014. But her time as manager of the French national team has been marred by controversy and underperformance. Public fallings out with key squad members have left many surprised she has remained in post, and failure to go deep into this competition might signal the end of the road for her.