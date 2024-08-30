Friday Football Quiz, episode 28: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Time for your pre-weekend teasers, which today feature questions on Wembley, Ronaldinho and 'the Damned United'
Time for your Friday Football Quiz – how much do you know about football?
You should know the drill by now. Every Friday, we give you 20 questions spanning the reach of the beautiful game, to see how much you really know about football.
There will be teasers about current players and legends from history. We go from English football to the global game.
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 27
As ever, it's not going to be easy.
So how much do you know about Xabi Alonso? What about 'The Damned United'?
There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How did you do?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.