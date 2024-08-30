Friday Football Quiz, episode 28: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Time for your Friday Football Quiz – how much do you know about football?

You should know the drill by now. Every Friday, we give you 20 questions spanning the reach of the beautiful game, to see how much you really know about football.

There will be teasers about current players and legends from history. We go from English football to the global game.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 27

As ever, it's not going to be easy.

So how much do you know about Xabi Alonso? What about 'The Damned United'?

There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How did you do?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?

Quiz! Can you name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads?

Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time?