Germany Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With Germany Women's Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 8th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

The Women's Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The 16-team tournament runs from July 6 to 31. Germany already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

Germany are in Group B and will face Spain, Denmark and Finland in the group stages.

Germany Women's Euro 2022 fixtures

Friday 8th July

Germany vs Denmark (20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium, London)

Tuesday 12th July

Germany vs Spain (20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium, London)

Saturday 16th July

Finland vs Germany (20:00 GMT, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

Germany’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Germany play if they top the group?

If Germany win Group B, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group A. This will be one of England, Austria, Northern Ireland or Norway. The quarter-final match would take place on Thursday 21st July at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Germany’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Germany play if they come second in the group?

If Germany come second in Group B, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group A. The quarter-final match would take place on Wednesday 20th July at the Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.