Germany Women's Euro 2022 squad: who will make the team?

The final Germany Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Germany most recently called up to their team.

The Germany Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Germany will be able to select a replacement.

Germany Women's Euro 2022 squad: The team called up for April's internationals

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

GK: Merle Frohms (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg)

DF: Jana Feldkamp (Hoffenheim)

DF: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

DF: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Sarai Linder (Hoffenheim)

DF: Maximiliane Rall (Hoffenheim)

MF: Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

MF: Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa)

MF: Lina Magull (Bayern Munich)

MF: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

MF: Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

MF: Chantal Hagel (Hoffenheim)

FW: Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

FW: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Jule Brand (Hoffenheim)

FW: Laura Freigang (Bayern Munich)

FW: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

FW: Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Tabea Waßmuth (Wolfsburg)

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Historically, the Euros has been Germany’s competition with the club winning it a record eight times, including a run of six consecutive championships from 1995 to 2013. However, 2017 was their lowest ever finish when they failed to make the semi-finals.

There is likely to be a lot of exciting talent in the Germany Euro 2022 squad with plenty of young players coming through into the national team over the past couple of years. Going forward, the Bayern Munich trio of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, and Sydney Lohmann are all very highly rated whilst 19 year old Jule Brand has already signed a deal with Wolfsburg off the back of her mesmerising performances for Hoffenheim. Meanwhile Wolfsburg’s Tabea Waßmuth is currently the Champions League’s top scorer with nine goals in this season’s competition.

Germany will however be without Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz at the tournament after she announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Germany’s captain?

Alexandra Popp

Alexandra Popp has been captain of Germany since February 2019. The Wolfsburg forward has scored 53 goals in 113 caps for Germany, and has twice been named Germany’s footballer of the year. She also completed a three year apprenticeship to be a zookeeper.

Germany Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Germany’s best player?

Lea Schüller

Lea Schüller, the 24 year old Bayern Munich striker, has established herself as one of the most well-rounded forwards in the women’s game. She is lethal when she gets a sight of goal and has scored 25 times in 38 appearances for her national team.

Germany Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Germany’s manager?

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg won the Euros four times in a row as a player for Germany. She first managed Germany at the 2019 World Cup, having previously been the Switzerland manager, where they were knocked out by Sweden at the quarter-final stage.