How to watch Iraq vs UAE: Live streams for second leg of final AFC World Cup qualifier

Action from the first leg between UAE and Iraq

Watch Iraq vs UAE as the World Cup hopes of the AFC's last two teams standing hang in the balance, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Iraq vs UAE: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 4.00pm GMT / 7.00pm local time / 11.00am ET ► Venue: Basra International Stadium, Basra ► TV & Streaming: beIN Sports MENA (Middle East) ► FREE Stream: AFC YouTube (select locations) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Luan produced a draw between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates in the first leg of their AFC qualifying play-off for World Cup 2026.

They clash again in Basra on Tuesday with a place in the inter-continental play-offs and a last chance to claim a World Cup spot up for grabs.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Iraq vs UAE online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Iraq vs UAE for FREE

Iraq vs UAE will be available to watch for free on YouTube, with the AFC Asian Cup channel hosting a free live stream.

🔴 LIVE | Iraq vs United Arab Emirates | AFC Asian Qualifiers™ - Road to 26 (Playoffs) - YouTube Watch On

Geo-restrictions apply! The feed is blocked in the USA, Middle East, and other locations.

Away from home right now? A VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Iraq vs UAE from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Iraq vs UAE is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Watch Iraq vs UAE in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch Iraq vs UAE through Fanatiz or Fubo TV.

Watch Iraq vs UAE in the UK

There is no dedicated UK broadcaster for Iraq vs UAE but that means fans can access the free live stream on YouTube.

How to watch Iraq vs UAE in the Middle East

Fans in the Middle East will be able to watch the game as part of their beIN Sports subscription.

Iraq vs UAE will be broadcast on beIN Sports 1 MENA and will also be available on beIN Connect MENA.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Iraq vs UAE: Match Preview

FIFA's inter-continental play-offs will offer six teams one last path to World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

DR Congo's win over Cameroon saw them claim CAF's place in the play-offs, joining New Caledonia (OFC) and Bolivia (CONMEBOL) ahead of the draw in Switzerland on Thursday.

Two teams from the CONCACAF confederation will make up the sextet along with whichever team comes out on top of the finely poised second leg in Basra.

Iraq and the UAE both joined the AFC's lengthy qualification process in the second round. Iraq topped Group F to move to the next stage while UAE won Group H.

Both teams finished third in their respective groups in the third round – stay with us – and second in their groups in the fourth round.

They finally met in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and were level for all but eight minutes of the first leg.

The UAE have qualified for one previous World Cup, losing all three of their matches in Italy in 1990. Iraq, led by former Australia boss Graham Arnold, had the same record in their only finals appearance in Mexico four years earlier.