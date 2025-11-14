Watch Luxembourg vs Germany: Live streams for World Cup 2026 qualifier with a finals place up for grabs for four-time winners

Watch Luxembourg vs Germany as Julian Nagelsmann targets a World Cup finals berth with a win, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Luxembourg vs Germany: Key information ► Date: Friday, 14 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports 2 / Fox Sports App (US) ► FREE Stream: RTL Play (Luxembourg) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Four-time World Cup winners Germany are close to securing their spot at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Die Mannschaft are level on points with Slovakia and three points ahead of Northern Ireland, and will expect to have another maximum on the board by the end of Friday night.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Luxembourg vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Luxembourg vs Germany for FREE in Luxembourg

RTL has the rights to the game and it will be streamed on the RTL Play streaming platform.

Note, the German version of RTL also has the rights but uses a different streaming service, RTL+, which is a paid subscription service.

Geo-restrictions apply in both cases. A VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Luxembourg vs Germany from anywhere

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany in the UK

Germany's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany in the US

Live coverage of Luxembourg vs Germany will be available for fans in the United States on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports App.

Luxembourg vs Germany: Match Preview

With Slovakia and Northern Ireland playing one another on Friday, a win for Germany in Luxembourg would be an especially powerful result should there be a draw in Kosice.

Germany meet Slovakia in their final qualifier and have their destiny very much in their own hands regardless of Friday's results.

Their penultimate opponents, Luxembourg, have lost all four of their Group A qualifiers to date. Joshua Kimmich scored twice as Germany defeated them 4-0 in Sinsheim in October.

Currently ranked number 97 in the world, Luxembourg last scored a goal against Germany in October 1990 and have scored only once in this group while Germany have averaged two goals per game.

Nick Woltemade scored their only goal against Northern Ireland last time out, and Premier League players past and present Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz are also among their six scorers.

Six members of the Luxembourg squad play their club football in Germany including Danel Sinani, the current group's top scorer and one of the most experienced internationals, who plays for St Pauli.

Captain and international centurion Laurent Jans has played for two German clubs in a career that's also taken him to France, Belgium and the Netherlands.