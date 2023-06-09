'Inter Milan have been unstoppable this season': Grammy Award-nominated artist Alesso backs Italians in Champions League final

Grammy award-nominated artist Alesso is set to perform the Kick Off Show by Pepsi ahead of the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium on Saturday night, and the Swedish DJ believes Inter Milan will beat Manchester City in the coveted game.

Speaking to FourFourTwo about how he expects the game to pan out, Alesso admits he supports Inter and would love to see them beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

"I am a big Inter Milan fan because of my Italian roots," Alesso told FFT, "so I’m naturally very excited for this weekend’s final. I watch as many games as I can – sometimes it’s even from backstage before a show.

"The Inter Milan team has been unstoppable this season. It’s great to see a team from Serie A make it all the way and I am rooting for them."

Delving deeper into his love for the Nerazzuri, Alesso highlights how their home stadium first enamoured him to the club.

"The first match I ever attended was Inter Milan at San Siro - that stadium is iconic and it was such a special memory for me. Whether you’re in the crowd at a match or on the stage performing, there’s nothing like being in a stadium of 80,000 screaming fans."

He doesn't just stop there, though, highlighting the former Inter Milan striker and recently-retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic as an idol, as well as a legendary figure from Italian football who didn't pull on the black and blue of Inter.

"I’ve messaged with Alessandro Del Piero before, and Zlatan Ibrahimović is a friend. He’s a legend of the game. We’ve hung out a few times and he’s even attended one of my shows."

It won't just be Zlatan getting the opportunity to listen to Alesso live on Saturday, though, with the DJ appearing as a special guest at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi, joining co-headliners Anitta and Burna Boy on the Ataturk Stadium pitch performing to the 70,000 fans just before the game kicks off.

Clearly excited by the prospect, Alesso expects the performance to live long in the memory.

"I’m very excited about it! Football has been a huge part of my life and to be able to do what I love at such an important event is epic. It means a lot to me.

"Both Anitta and Burna Boy are very talented artists so it’s a real honour to share the Kick Off Show by Pepsi stage with them. It’s going to be a gig to remember with a few surprises, that’s for sure."