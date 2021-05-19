What are Italy's Euro 2020 fixtures?

Roberto Mancini's side will kick off the tournament against Turkey in the first of Italy's Euro 2020 fixtures.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with that aforementioned meeting between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup but have bounced back well since Mancini was appointed as the national team's manager.

The Azzurri won all 10 of their qualifiers, topping a group containing Finland, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia and Liechtenstein with a minimum of fuss.

Italy, who won the European Championship in 1968 and finished as runners-up in 2000 and 2012, will hope to get off to a winning start against Turkey.

Mancini's men will then take on Switzerland on June 16, before a clash with Wales on June 20.

Home advantage could work in their favour, with all three of Italy's group games set to be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

If Italy finish top of Group A, they will face the Group C runner-up - one of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria or North Macedonia - in the round of 16 on June 26.

If Italy finish second in Group A, they will take on the Group B runner-up - Belgium, Russia, Denmark or Finland, in the round of 16 on June 26.

Italy could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.