Euro 2024: Who is Jude Bellingham's wife?

So who is Jude Bellingham's wife? The star has become arguably the biggest name in Europe this season following his blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

The Champions League winner heads to Germany this summer as one of the frontrunners for the Ballon D'or looking to help lead England to an elusive second international honour.

Despite his superstar status, Bellingham leads a fairly quiet life off the pitch, so who is Bellingham's partner?

Jude Bellingham was a key figure in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Jude Bellingham's wife?

Reports suggest that Bellingham is currently dating Dutch model Laura Celia Valk, although neither person has officially confirmed this fact.

Aged 25, Valk is five years Bellingham's senior and works as a professional model.

Valk has amassed almost 500,000 followers on Instagram, with fans believing she continues to hint at their relationship through a series of mysterious post captions.

Speaking after Real Madrid's Champions League success, Bellingham told TNT Sports: "Always dreamed of playing in these games and, you know, you go through life and so many people tell you you can't do things.

"Days like today just remind you."

He added: "I was alright until I saw my mum and dad's face there, the amount of nights where they could be at home by seven o'clock and they're doing trips at 11, 12 at night to take me to football.

"My little brother who I try to be a role model for, I can't put it into words. It's the best night of my life."

