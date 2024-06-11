Euro 2024: Who is Toni Kroos' wife?

So who is Toni Kroos' wife? The midfielder has six Champions League titles and a World Cup to his name, and the German midfielder helped Real Madrid win the European Cup for an unprecedented 15th time recently, providing the assist for Dani Carvajal's opener against Borussia Dortmund in the 2-0 win at Wembley in the final.

Euro 2024 will be Kroos' final ever tournament as a player, with the Champions League final marking his last-ever match for Real Madrid following his retirement announcement in May, and he will want to end it on a high with his nation, who are also hosts.

One person who will be cheering him on all the way is his wife, whom he has been married to since 2015. But who is she?

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

The 2024 Champions League final was Toni Kroos' 300th win for Real Madrid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Toni Kroos' wife?

Kroos married his long-term girlfriend Jessica Farber in June 2015. They have two sons and a daughter, who come to watch their father play for Los Blancos regularly.

Farber sporadically posts on her social media, with the Kroos family often celebrating Toni's successes on the pitch as one.

Whether for Real Madrid or Germany, all three of Kroos' children share the joy of seeing their father play - and succeed - on the biggest stages.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Jessica Kroos (@jessica_kroos) A photo posted by on

Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and get the tournament under way on Friday 14 June, taking on Scotland at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

It is a stadium Kroos knows well, having played for Bayern's senior team between 2007 and 2014 - also winning the Champions League there.

Germany have not had success in a major competition since the 2014 World Cup, being eliminated in the 2018 and 2022 group stages, and were knocked out of the 2020 Euros in the Round of 16 by England.

Julien Nagelsmann will be hoping the home advantage and experience of the likes of Kroos and Thomas Muller will aid the young crop of players at his disposal, such as Jamaal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Germany also have Hungary and Switzerland in their group.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.