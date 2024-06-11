Euro 2024: Who is John Stones's wife?

So who is John Stones's wife? The England and Manchester City defender will be hoping to put his injury woes to one side as he looks to maintain his place in Gareth Southgate's starting lineup this summer.

The 30-year-old has seen his game time decrease at the Etihad this season as a result of persistent fitness issues, making just 16 appearances in the Premier League.

The defender's calming presence on the pitch is matched by his quiet and often hidden lifestyle off it, but who is John Stones' partner?

Who is John Stones's wife?

Stones has been dating girlfriend Olivia Naylor for around three years, according to reports.

The former beautician and make-up artist has one child from a former relationship, while Stones himself has a child with his ex-wife, Millie Savage.

Stones is widely regarded as England's best centre back after his dynamic and influential role in Manchester City's treble success in 2023.

The former Everton man has struck up a formidable partnership with Manchester rival Harry Maguire in each of the last three major tournaments, with many expecting Gareth Southgate to stick with his trusted pairing this time round.

However, with exciting young talent such as Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite waiting in the wings, paired with Stones' persistent fitness issues, his spot in the line up at Euro 2024 is perhaps not a guarantee.

