Lee Johnson buys a £450 bottle of wine for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

The Championship side welcome Manchester United to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night. And regardless of the result, Johnson hopes he can share his very expensive wine bottle with Mourinho that has to be poured by a specialist.

"I spent £450 on a bottle of wine!" He told BBC Sport. "I have had to raid my little girl's piggy bank. It is being flown in especially from Portugal.

"We have done the due diligence and realised Jose likes this particular bottle that has to be poured by an expert.

"So hopefully he'll come in and have a little chat with me and I'll try to pick his brain for five or 10 minutes."

So essentially, £45 worth of wine will be consumed for every minute of their conversation should it last 10 minutes, and that's on the basis they get through the whole bottle.

Schmoozing comes at a price, people.

Bristol City are flying high in the Championship as they sit in third. To get to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, they've knocked out Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Plymouth.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com