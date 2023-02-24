Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered.

After reclaiming the Premier League lead, Arsenal need to consolidate their advantage when they travel to Leicester City.

The Gunners’ title charge was briefly derailed recently with a three-match winless run, including a damaging 3-1 defeat to Man City that sent Pep Guardiola’s side top.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men followed that up with a dramatic late 4-2 win over Aston Villa that sent them back into first place, where they stayed following City’s draw with Nottingham Forest.

Leicester, meanwhile, are focused on staying in the top flight and head into the weekend in 14th place, four points above the drop zone.

A run of three consecutive wins in all competitions came to an end with a 3-0 loss at Manchester United last time out, and the stats aren’t in their favour here: Arsenal have won nine of their 12 away games in the league this season, while the Foxes have claimed just three home wins in 11 attempts.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Leicester’s defence has been weakened with injuries to James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand.

Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Thomas Partey remains doubtful.

Form

Leicester City: LWWWD

Arsenal: WLDLL

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Leicester City vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester City vs Arsenal kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

There are plenty of good-value options out there.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.