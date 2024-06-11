Euro 2024: Who is Leroy Sane's wife?

So who is who is Leroy Sane's wife? The Germany forward will be hoping for his first taste of international success at Euro 2024.

After being controversially left out of the 2018 World Cup squad, Sane has become a mainstay for Die Mannschaft, featuring on the wing consistently under Julian Nagelmann.

The former Manchester City fan will be cheered on during his home tournament by his American partner, as the Germans look to win a first European Championship since 1996.

Who is Leroy Sane's wife?

The Bayern forward will be cheered on throughout the tournament by partner, Candice Brook.

The couple have one child together. Rio Stella was born in 2018, and Brook also has a child from a previous relationship.

Brook is from the United States. She rose to prominence in her home country when she appeared on the reality TV show, About the Business in 2016.

Brook does not currently have Instagram.

