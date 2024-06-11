Euro 2024: Who is Leroy Sane's wife?

By
published

Who is Leroy Sane's wife? The winger is hoping to be involved in a Germany triumph at Euro 2024

Who is Leroy Sane's wife? Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between F.C. Copenhagen and FC Bayern Munchen at Parken Stadium on October 3, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

So who is who is Leroy Sane's wife? The Germany forward will be hoping for his first taste of international success at Euro 2024.

After being controversially left out of the 2018 World Cup squad, Sane has become a mainstay for Die Mannschaft, featuring on the wing consistently under Julian Nagelmann.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).