Euro 2024: Who is Matthijs de Ligt's wife?

So who is Matthijs de Ligt's wife? The Bayern Munich star is set to be a big part of the Dutch plans for Euro 2024.

Ever since emerging at a young age in his home country, De Ligt has been one of the most watched centre-backs in the world – and moves to Juventus and Bayern Munich have seen him regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.

But is he in a relationship?

Who is Matthijs de Ligt's wife?

De Ligt will be cheered on throughout by his wife, Annekee Molenaar.

Molenaar is a Dutch model. The couple began dating in 2018, when De Ligt was still plying his trade for Ajax. They married recently.

Molenaar did have over 400,000 Instagram followers but has since deactivated her account.

