Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool's starting XI from their 7-1 win over Southampton in 1999?

Liverpool smashed seven past Southampton at Anfield in 1999 - but who played that game?

Gerard Houllier
Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier oversaw a demolition of Southampton (Image credit: PA)

On the same chilly afternoon in January 1999, there were big Premier League wins for Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool.

Man United won 6-2 at Leicester City, while the Owls hammered the Hammers in a 4-0 win away at West Ham. Liverpool hit Southampton for seven in a comprehensive home win.

But can you remember who started the game for Liverpool as they pulled apart the long-suffering Saints in a 7-1 victory? We're about to find out - in our latest line-up quiz!

Mark Hughes in action for Manchester United against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup semi-finals in April 1994.

QUIZ! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?

Liverpool quickly added to their extensive honours list after the nineties and have continued to do so. Southampton have dropped as far as the third tier in the intervening years and will be relegated from the Premier League again in the coming weeks.

There is no time limit to contend with here. We want you to tell us the starting XI named by the great Gerard Houllier for this Premier League clash.

Let's find out...

