Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Liverpool (opens in new tab) vs Chelsea (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Chelsea is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

This season's two biggest underperformers go head-to-head as they kick off the Premier League weekend at Anfield.

Despite their miserable campaigns so far, neither team will have given up hope of finishing in the top four yet – although victory for Liverpool will put take them three points clear of Chelsea having played a game less.

The sides met four times last season, with all four games finishing level after 90 minutes – but given that Liverpool won the resulting penalty shootouts in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals, Chelsea are bound to have revenge on their minds as they travel to Merseyside.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool and Chelsea's disappointing campaigns can be partly explained by the fact they've both been ravaged by injuries: entering this encounter, they could be missing as many as seven and nine players respectively.

Jurgen Klopp is set to be boosted by the return of Darwin Nunez – whose absence looked to really effect Liverpool in last Saturday's 3-0 Premier League loss away to Brighton – but the Reds remain without some key men, especially in defence and attack.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino are definitely still sidelined for this one, while there are doubts over the fitness of Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have no fewer than nine players unavailable through injury: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, and Armando Broja – who's out for the season.

On top of that, new loan signing Joao Felix serves the final game of his three-match ban after being sent off on his debut against Fulham.

Form

Liverpool and Chelsea's 2022/23 fortunes can be summed up by the fact that this clash is technically a mid-table battle: the Reds sit ninth after 18 games, the Blues 10th after 19.

Both sides have won just once this calendar year: Liverpool won 1-0 at Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday; Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace by the same scoreline in the league last Sunday, perhaps buying under-pressure boss Graham Potter a little more time.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played at 53,394-capacity Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday January 21 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1l (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT. The match will be shown on Peacock in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.