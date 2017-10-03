In the mag: Zidane's quest! Why Kaka snubbed City! Van der Sar One-on-One!

The last time Zinedine Zidane was on the cover was a little over two years ago when he was still in charge of Real Madrid’s second team, Castilla. He’d endured a torrid first season in management: not only did his young side underperform, he was also slapped with a three-month ban for failing to obtain the relevant coaching badges. That he wasn’t shown the door owed everything to the club’s desire – bordering on desperation – for Zizou to take charge of Los Blancos' first team.

So when he finally got the call to take over from Rafael Benitez, it was a decision based more on hope than expectation. Everyone hoped he would do well. No-one expected him to win back-to-back Champions Leagues, let alone start his third season as favourite to make it three on the spin. Yet that’s what he’s done. Find out how he’s gone about masterminding his, and Madrid’s, plan for world domination.

FIFA Interactive World Cup

Screaming fans, big-money prizes and smelly sweat towels – welcome to the life of a pro FIFA player. With eSports closing the gap on the real deal, FourFourTwo heads to the FIFA Interactive World Cup to witness just how serious video games have got.

David Wagner

The irrepressible Huddersfield Town manager was Jurgen Klopp’s reserve-team coach at Borussia Dortmund and best man at his wedding, but having led the Terriers to the Premier League, he has moved well out of his mate’s shadow.

Press conferences uncovered

Be they teary confessionals, expletive-filled rants or long lists of “facts”, routine press conferences can be a minefield for footballers, managers and owners alike.

Fan tribes

From ancient Roman fanboys to stat-wielding internet snobs, FFT presents a rundown of football fandom’s wild and varied tribes – but to which do you belong?

Scottish Challenge Cup

Heard the one about the Englishman who decided a Scottish cup needed clubs from the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales in it, too? Well, FFT had, so we travelled across Ireland to Sligo Rovers to find out what it's all about...

Xg Xplained

You’ve seen it on Twitter and enraged by it on Match of the Day – but how does expected goals work, is it changing football and why does it make pundits angry?

Between The Lines

Kaka’s £100m move from Milan to Man City was set to be one of the most sensational transfers ever until it fell through – he reveals what really happened.

One-on-One

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar answers your questions in this month's One-on-One, including: Was Van Gaal always so bonkers? Why did Ariel Ortega headbutt him? And does he still laugh about JT’s slip in Moscow?

Upfront

David Villa opens up about life at New York City FC under Patrick Vieira; Thomas Hitzlsperger talks FFT through his title-winning torpedo for Stuttgart; and former Liverpool man Jason McAteer reveals which superpower he’d choose and why.

Action Replay

With Brighton now a Premier League club, FFT revisits Albion’s last game as a top-flight side in 1983 and the unconventional transport they used. Plus, we look back at the game’s most formidable activist, Raymond Kopa, learn the bizarre history of Queen’s Park and recall Kevin Keegan and Billy Bremner’s 1974 Wembley dust-up.

Performance

FourFourTwo Performance speaks to Theo Walcott, who explains the secret training sessions that have supercharged his game. We also hear how a new social media platform is allowing players to chat in private and locate industry experts, and find out how to boost our strength and flexibility using a routine that injury prevention expert Sharon Heidaripour tried with Arsenal and Chelsea’s stars.

Got your copy of the new FourFourTwo? Tweet us @FourFourTwo #MyFFT

The November 2017 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by Edwin van der Sar, Jason McAteer, Ricardo Carvalho, David Villa, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Lothar Matthaus, Zinedine Zidane, Guy Lacombe, Derik, Alvaro Morata, David Wagner, Eddie Howe, Billy Beane, Kaka, Chris Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Kevin Phillips and Alan Smith.

GRAB IT NOW: AVAILABLE IN PRINT AND ON IPAD AND IPHONE FROM WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4. SUBSCRIBE TO FOURFOURTWO HERE!