In the mag: Zlatan world exclusive! Plus Bailey, Fred, Pennant, Adriano and more...

Even for FFT, flying to Los Angeles to interveiw Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a pretty big deal. For staff writer Chris Flanagan, this epic encounter came a few days before a draining, 18-hour round trip to the Scottish Highlands to watch Britain's worst team, Fort William.

Sure enough, the Swede was unleashing classic Zlatanisms before the interview even began, tearing off his shirt upon arrival when he saw our camera gear in sight. Usually, that doesn't tend to happen upon meeting FFT .

The world still needs Zlatan – so says the man himself. That's why we jetted Stateside to catch up with the game's most outspoken superstar to hear him let rip at Paul Pogba's critics, Ballon d'Or snubs, and hear the true story behind his Galaxy-sized ego...

Zlatan goes to Hollywood

You need a big personality to cut it in LA and, as FFT discovers, Ibra's still as entertaining as ever.

READ Ibrahimovic: Premier League is overrated – but if you can’t handle the pace you won’t succeed

The worst team in Britain

If you think your team's having a bad season, thank your lucky stars you don't follow Fort William. Having finished bottom of the Highlands League 14 times in 20 attempts, they've started this campaign in typically woeful form – but will they ever turn it around?

Fred the Red

The Brazilian midfielder's maiden Old Trafford season may have begun with Manchester United in mini-crisis, but when you've fled a war zone and ended a lengthy drugs ban, you'll probably take most things in your stride...

Leon Bailey: a man in demand

Bailey has defied the odds to become one of Europe's hottest properties – neither an international dispute, nor kidnapping, have halted his rise. It's not just cattle keeping tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen star's next moooooooooove...

READ Leon Bailey: I’ve turned down Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and City – timing is key for me

When Brit bosses ruled Spain

Today they're quickly going out of fashion – even at home – but in 1980s Spain, having a Blighty-born 'Mister' was all the rage. Leading the charge halfway through the decade was the man they called 'El Tel'...

The art of commentary

We're used to hearing commentators soundtrack the game's best (and worst) moments, but how do they avoid fluffing their lines, what's it like going 'up the ladder'... and did one of the early pioneers really also manage Arsenal?!

What happened to Adriano?

For a generation of fans, Adriano's stats on Pro Evo 6 summed up the limitless potential of Ronaldo's heir. Instead, The Emperor's reign was ended by an incredible cocktail of injury, tragedy and an AK47 made of gold.

Grobbelaar: I remember killing

Bruce Grobbelaar won the lot with Liverpool, but only after fighting in the Rhodesian Bush War as a teenager. He shares his remarkable story – and how the harrowing experience helped him stand up to King Kenny.

Jermaine Pennant, One-on-One

What's life like for a footballer in prison? How close was he to joining Real Madrid? And, come on: is he really a porn star? Your questions answered...

READ Pennant: I could still feel the vodka in my stomach when I scored my hat-trick for Arsenal

And more...

If that wasn't enough, we've got David Villa, Jo, Big Sam, Alex Scott and football's quirkiest tales in Upfront, plus our columnist Lothar Matthaus discussing his Stateside stint.

This month's Action Replay remembers Johnny Haynes: England's forgotten icon, chuckles at classic Newcastle programmes and football's greatest nicknames – starring Uncle, Trout and The Little Snowflake.

The December 2018 issue of FourFourTwo is brought to you by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Villa, Jermaine Pennant, Jo, a psychopathic orange, Lothar Matthaus, Adriano, Alex Scott, Frenkie de Jong, Sam Allardyce, Leon Bailey, Johan Cruyff's Alfa Romeo, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Terry Venables, Fred, Bruce Grobbelaar and a gingerbread mascot.

Order a copy, then subscribe!

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com