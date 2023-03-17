Manchester City v Burnley live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester City v Burnley live stream and match preview, Saturday 18 March , 5.45pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City v Burnley live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City v Burnley is on the BBC in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

The second-best of the Premier League faces the best of the Championship when Manchester City and Burnley face off for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

City head into the tie on a high after a stunning 7-0 thumping of RB Leipzig in midweek sent them into the Champions League quarter-finals – Erling Haaland scoring five of those goals.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and sit second in the top-flight standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

But Burnley, led by City legend Vincent Kompany, are on a superb 18-game undefeated streak that has helped them go 13 points clear on top of the Championship table.

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Worryingly for Burnley, Guardiola has a fully-fit City squad to choose from.

The Clarets are missing three players through injury: Darko Churlinov, Josh Brownhill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Form

Manchester City: WWWWW

Burnley: WWDWW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Manchester City v Burnley.

Stadium

Manchester City v Burnley will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City v Burnley kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT on Saturday 18 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.