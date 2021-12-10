Manchester United transfer news: Anthony Martial set to leave in January

Anthony Martial will leave Manchester United this January after growing dissatisfied with his lack of playing time.

That is according to the Frenchman's agent, who revealed his client no longer wishes to remain a Manchester United player.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News on Friday morning. “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

The French forward signed for Louis van Gaal's Red Devils on summer deadline day in 2015 for an initial £36m, rising to a possible £55m. One of the financial add-ons stipulated that United would need to pay extra if Martial were to someday win the Ballon d'Or. That clause looks laughable now given that Martial has started only three matches across the Premier League and Champions League this season.

After joining the club as a teenager from Monaco, Martial made a blistering start to life in Manchester, scoring on his Premier League debut in a 3-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool. He has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances for the club, yet fans have grown frustrated with his lack of consistency. The 25-year-old's best season to date, in 19/20, saw him score 17 Premier League goals, but he has failed to reproduce that form since.

Martial’s contract runs to June 2024 and has an option for a further year. He has not made an appearance under the interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

