Manchester United v Barcelona live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Manchester United v Barcelona live stream and match preview, Thursday February 23, 8:00pm GMT

Manchester United v Barcelona live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United v Barcelona live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Barcelona is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

There is everything to play for when Manchester United’s Europa League play-off tie with Barcelona concludes at Old Trafford a week on from a thrilling first leg in Spain.

The two European giants played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Camp Nou, where all four goals came in the second half.

A Marcus Rashford strike and Jules Kounde own goal completed a United comeback after Marcos Alonso’s opener, but Raphinha levelled for Barca with 14 minutes to go.

With both sides flying high in their respective domestic leagues, the return leg promises to be another cracker.

United followed up the draw in Catalonia with a 3-0 hammering of Leicester to take their unbeaten streak to eight games in all competitions, while Barcelona beat Cadiz 2-0 and haven’t lost since October - a run of 18 matches.

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT.

Team news

Anthony Martial, Antony, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire are taking up space on United’s treatment table.

Barcelona also have a few costly absences to deal with; Ousmane Dembele is a doubt, while the dynamic young midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi will miss out – the former is injured and the latter suspended.

Form

Manchester United: WDWDW

Barcelona: WDWWW

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Manchester United v Barcelona.

Stadium

Manchester United v Barcelona will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Barcelona kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT on Thursday, February 23 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Europa League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Europa League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.