Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Saturday 14 January, 12.30pm GMT

Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Manchester City is being shown on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) head into this weekend's derby on the back of an eight-game winning streak in all competitions.

The Red Devils have climbed into the top four of the Premier League and will now be looking to defeat their rivals at Old Trafford.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat by Southampton (opens in new tab) in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will have to make do without Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe.

Manchester City will be unable to call upon Ruben Dias, but John Stones could be fit.

Form

Manchester United are looking for their ninth win on the bounce, having not registered as many consecutive victories since January 2017.

Manchester City have failed to win three of their last seven games in all competitions heading into the derby.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Manchester United vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Manchester City kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Thursday 5 January in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.