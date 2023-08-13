Manchester United vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Monday 14 August, 8pm BST

Looking for a Manchester United vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Wolves is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford for the first Monday night football of the season, and the Red Devils will hope to put on a show.

New signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana will likely start from the off against Wolves, though Rasmus Hojlund won't feature. Erik ten Hag has made the squad more of his own over the summer through the transfers that have happened at the club, and the Dutchman will hope for a strong season.

Wolves, though, are seemingly in disarray. Julen Lopetegui parted company with the club less than a week before they started the new term, meaning Gary O'Neil is now the manager. However, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have all left this summer, leaving gaping holes in the squad.

They'll face an uphill battle to stay in the division if they fail to bring any new signings in.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United are without a large amount of players for the game against Wolves, with Dean Henderson and Anthony Martial failing to get any minutes in pre-season. Tyrel Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo all suffered injuries in July, too, ruling them out of the opening part of the new season.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund also arrived at the club recovering from a knock, meaning he likely won't return until September.

Wolves, meanwhile, have a full squad to select from, with every player fit and firing.

Form

Manchester United are back in the Champions League and looking to improve upon their third-place finish last year under Erik ten Hag. Pre-season has shown signs of promise, though plenty is still needed.

Wolves were largely uninspiring last season, and have started this term off on the worst possible foot: losing their manager just days before the campaign starts. Gary O'Neil will want a strong start.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Manchester United vs Wolves. His assistants will be Simon Long and Adrian Holmes, with Darren Bond the fourth official. Michael Salisbury is the VAR, with Richard West the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Wolves will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Wolves kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday 14 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.